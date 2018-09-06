JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Rapper Yungeen Ace (Kenyanta Bullard) was booked by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Friday night for violation of probation.

According to JSO, In October 2017, Bullard was sentenced to 31 months of Drug Offender Probation. The probation prohibits the possession of a firearm, which he was found to be violating.

He was taken into custody by JSO Friday around 6:30 p.m. after reporting to state probation himself, according to JSO's Facebook post.

JSO posted on Facebook that they are "receiving hundreds of calls in our Communications Center in a short amount of time due to a social media post."

First Coast News is currently searching for the social media post referenced here, but the police want the public to know that the post is spreading false information about Bullard's arrest, saying he is supposed to be in the hospital but is now in jail instead.

Police advised the public that he was already released from the hospital when he was arrested and reported to state probation himself.

JSO also had to inform the public that "the misuse of 911 or the 911 system is an offense you can be arrested for," and that "the calls coming in are delaying people who need police assistance for true emergencies and police responses."

