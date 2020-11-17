Reward offered in shooting death of 15-year-old boy in Atlanta

Police said he was shot on Nov. 5 and died three days later.

ATLANTA — It's been almost two weeks since a 15-year-old was shot and police in Atlanta are still looking for the gunman. They are hoping a new reward will lead them in the right direction.

On Nov. 5, at around 3 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department responded to Elite at City Park apartments at 415 Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta to reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they located Jaden William suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, they said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died three days later.

Homicide investigators said they are are actively working to identify a suspect in this shooting and are offering a $5,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.