'I lost my son' | Norcross parents say charges against son's shooter unfair

Jaeden Travis' alleged killer will not face murder charges, authorities determined.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Parents who are grieving the death of their son are now upset his accused shooter will not face murder charges in his killing.

Jaeden Travis' family said they are not satisfied with the charges.

A Norcross 17-year-old was arrested for possession of a weapon under 18 and tampering with evidence for trying to hide the gun -- but not for murder, manslaughter, or even aggravated assault in association with Jaeden's death, authorities said.

His father, Harold Travis watched his son die in the street.

"I was out here with Jaeden. And I know what I saw," Harold said.

His mother, JaeQuitta Milerson is devastated.

"My son is gone. He can never speak to his parents again," Milerson said.

Jaeden was shot and killed on Valentine's Day, just feet away from his home in Norcross. Harold said a group of boys had been bullying his son and it led to a few scuffles.

Harold said the same group showed up at their house. Then, Jaeden came outside with a BB gun, Gwinnett County Police confirm. The 17-year-old had a real gun -- and shot and killed Jaeden.

Police said it is a case of justifiable homicide due to self-defense.

Harold said it doesn't make sense. The group came to the neighborhood, they had a car, and they approached Jaeden.

"All you had to do is drive off if he thought he was threatened," Harold said. "Why would you shoot him?"

Gwinnett County Jail records show the 17-year-old shooter was released Wednesday.

Harold said the whole situation isn't fair.

"I lost my son. He's still walking the streets. And all three of them should be charged with murder because all three of them planned to come here and do that," Harold said.

Gwinett Police Public Information Officer Ryan Winderweedle says the BB gun looked like a real gun. The 17-year-old shooter told police he thought the BB gun was real and Jaeden pulled the BB gun first.

"School arguments, school fights are not a reason to bring weapons and firearms and further the violence," Winderweedle said. "Teens need to come to better solutions and resolutions if they have differences between each other."

The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office said it's not pursuing additional charges, adding that the family can request any records that they have regarding the shooting.

The family says they plan to talk to the D.A. to try and get justice for Jaeden.