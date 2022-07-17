Pike County Sheriff looking for 18-year-old woman wanted in connection to murder

Investigators believe the shooting took place outside of a Griffin home during "an illicit drug deal."

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The Pike County Sheriff's Office is looking for an 18-year-old wanted in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old James Knight.

According to the sheriff's office, it has obtained an arrest warrant for Jaiden Chappell, pictured below, of Griffin, on murder charges.

Deputies responded to the shooting Saturday at 10 p.m. at a home at the 200-block of Patton Road in Griffin. Investigators believe the shooting took place outside of the home during "an illicit drug deal."

Investigators added they are working to identify a second suspect in the case.

"This act was not a random act of violence as Knight was targeted by the suspects," the sheriff's office said.