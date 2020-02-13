CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Jail employee is under arrest for allegedly stealing an inmate's debit card and using it at Walmart, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

Clayton County Sheriff VIctor Hill said Hyacient Ester Benjamin, whose exact role at the jail was not outlined, had been investigated after a former inmate complained her debit card was being used while she had been in custody.

The person had "obtained copies of her Wells Fargo bank statement identifying purchases that were made during the time they were in jail," a release said.

Investigators said one place where purchases were made was the Stockbridge Walmart. The sheriff's office said the company provided "photographic information identifying the location and time of the card's usage and photographs of the user of the card."

Those photographs of the person making the purchases in Stockbridge matched Benjamin's employee photograph, the sheriff said.

