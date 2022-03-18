Suspect arrested in connection to murder of teen killed outside Atlanta pool last year, police say

Jakari Dillard was killed in the summer of 2021. He was 17 years old.

ATLANTA — A suspect is now in custody following the killing of a teenager at Anderson Park last year. Atlanta Police were assisted by federal partners with the Secret Service, officers said.

The suspect, a 19-year-old, was taken into custody on March 10 without incident, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Officers responded to a person shot call at the Anderson Park pool in July 2021, where Jakari Dillard was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died. He was 17 years old.

"My kids are tormented by it," Jakari's mother, Courtney Dillard, told 11Alive in October 2021. "My 4-year-old daughter goes to sleep crying. She says, ‘I just want to give him a hug. I want to give him a hug.'"