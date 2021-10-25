Family of man shot 76 times during arrest awaits grand jury decision over his death

Jamarion Robinson was killed in 2016 as US Marshals attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

ATLANTA — More than five years have passed since Jamarion Robinson died after being shot 59 times by law enforcement, leaving him with 76 gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner's report.

On Monday, the Fulton County district attorney's office began presenting details of Robinson's death to a grand jury, according to his mother, to determine if anyone involved will face charges.

"I felt like this day wasn't going to ever come," Monteria Robinson said as she left the Fulton County Courthouse Monday.

According to her, the district attorney's office expects to finish presenting its case on Tuesday, then it would be up to the grand jury to decide if anyone is indicted and on what specific charges.

Monteria said, surprisingly, she felt very calm, not nervous, as the district attorney's office questioned witnesses and presented evidence to the grand jury.

She believes she was able to remain calm because, in her mind, the truth is finally being presented in court.

Having details of her son's killing heard in court is what she has fought for since 2016.

"His life mattered. My son was a human, you know," Monteria said. "So, I hope that the grand jury sees that Jamarion Robinson was a human being. What happened to him, they wouldn't even do that to a dog."

On August 5, 2016, U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest Jamarion in East Point at the request of Gwinnett and Atlanta Police on warrants from two separate incidents.

Cell phone video from outside the apartment where the shooting took place captured nearly three minutes of gunfire.

There is no body-camera video of the shooting though because, at the time, federal policies didn't allow for U.S. Marshals or local police officers assisting them to wear body cameras.

Monteria Robinson is praying an indictment is returned, but she understands nothing is guaranteed.