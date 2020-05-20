Murder charges added after pair arrested in case of child killed while playing with gun at campsite

James Phillip Lillie, 50, and Kimberley Ann Roberts, 47, are now being charged with murder.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman now face murder charges after a child was killed after playing with a pistol at a Bartow County campsite over the weekend.

James Phillip Lillie, 50, and Kimberley Ann Roberts, 47, were both arrested charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a felon. Roberts also had an additional charge of felony probation violation.

Now, days later, authorities say both will face murder charges, as well.

"The facts of the investigation have not changed, however with Lillie and Roberts being convicted felons and possessing a firearm, which later caused the death of the child, led to the application of Murder charges under Georgia Law," the Bartow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

It was around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when deputies responded to a campsite on Chitwood Cove in the Wilderness Camp Road area. According to authorities the child had apparently been playing with the weapon when it fired.

Authorities said the child was already gone from the campsite before law enforcement got to the scene. Law enforcement found them on another roadway, where EMS evaluated the child before rushing to the hospital. However, the child died there.

Both Roberts and Lillie were arrested and taken to the Bartow County Jail.

Roberts is the child's grandmother, according to officials. Lillie has no known relationship with the child.