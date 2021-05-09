Man stabbed, killed at Oakland City Park recreation center

Atlanta Police responded to the stabbing around 5 p.m. at the James Orange Recreation Center at 1305 Oakland Drive.

ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was stabbed at a recreation center at Rev. James Orange Park in the Oakland City community Saturday evening.

When officers arrived, they found the man who appeared to be stabbed. He was taken to the hospital and did not survive his injuries, APD said.

Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the stabbing.