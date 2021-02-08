Armed robbery arrest, police shooting investigation underway

11Alive’s SkyTracker flew over the area where traffic was impacted by police in the area.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting Monday afternoon.

Cobb County Police tweeted they were on the scene, which is near the 4300 block of Brownsville Road, along with Powder Springs Police and the FBI.

Cobb Police previously told 11Alive that an armed robbery suspect was taken into custody in the area of James Parkway & Oglesby Road. 11Alive’s SkyTracker flew over the area where traffic was impacted by police. This area is not far from Brownsville Road.

It is unclear who fired shots or if any injuries were reported at this time.

11Alive is working to get more information about what happened.

We’re on scene of an officer involved shooting with Powder Springs Police and @FBIAtlanta near 4380 Brownsville Rd. PIO is available to update media in parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts (4440 Brownsville Rd). @cbs46 @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @wsbtv @ajc @mdjonline pic.twitter.com/0DptiOycd2 — Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) August 2, 2021