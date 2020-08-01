ATLANTA — An Atlanta father who allegedly attacked his children with a baseball bat, setting off a SWAT response earlier this week, was denied bond on Wednesday.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Officer Tracy Flanagan confirmed James Tidwell was denied bond in a first appearance hearing. Flanagan said his next court date is Jan. 22, when he will face a preliminary hearing.

Tidwell, 36, faces three charges stemming from Monday's incident, according to jail records: two aggravated assault (family violence) charges and one felony third degree cruelty to children charge.

The incident began Monday morning when three of his children escaped their Vine City home following the alleged baseball bat attack They rushed to a neighbor's house and called 911.

The children were said to have cuts to their heads, but were otherwise alright.

Police said by the time they arrived on scene, Tidwell was barricaded inside his home with a fourth child.

The situation ended hours later when negotiators were able to retrieve the fourth child, who was unharmed, out of the home and then enter with a "low-level explosive" to arrest Tidwell.

"I give our command staff, our responding officers and our SWAT team a lot of thanks and credit because they ended this of course in a safe manner," Atlanta Police Officer Anthony Grant said in an afternoon briefing. "And the last child, who we were concerned about, was removed out of the home and she is safe and unharmed and we're thankful for that."

The incident also resulted in the low-level lockdown of a nearby school.

