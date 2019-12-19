Cobb Police are investigating after a Marietta man died in an early morning wreck near Kennesaw on Thursday.

Police say 68-year-old James W. Wilson, of Marietta, was driving a Honda Accord north along Barrett Lakes Boulevard, just south of Big Shanty Road.

Police say the collision was discovered at 4:22 a.m. by a passerby, but that it was not witnessed.

Authorities say that Wilson "for unknown reasons failed to negotiate a left curve before he left the roadway and collided with a retaining wall.

This collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

