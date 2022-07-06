Ex-boyfriend shot rapper Trouble after finding him with his ex-girlfriend, warrant indicates

The warrant states the suspect, Jamichael Jones, punched his ex-girlfriend in the face both before shooting Trouble and in one prior instance.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest warrant issued in the killing of Trouble indicates the suspect shot the Atlanta rapper after finding him with his ex-girlfriend.

The warrant states the suspect, Jamichael Jones, punched his ex-girlfriend in the face both before shooting Trouble and in one prior instance, which precipitated their breakup.

The rapper, whose legal name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning, at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said.

Jones, 32, turned himself in on home invasion, felony murder and aggravated assault charges at 1 a.m. Tuesday. He was later denied bond by a judge in Rockdale County Magistrate Court.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by 11Alive, deputies in the Rockdale Sheriff's Office arrived to the 911 call to find the ex-girlfriend with "visible injuries on her face consistent with being struck."

She told the deputies that she was asleep in her bed with Trouble and "woke up to her ex-boyfriend, Mr. Jamichael Jones, punching her in the face."

Jones and Trouble then began fighting, according to the warrant, and she tried to help the rapper when Jones "pulled out a handgun and shot Mr. Orr (Trouble) and left the scene."

The rapper was shot in the chest, the warrant states.

The woman explained to deputies that she and Jones had been dating for three years, but broke up a week earlier when he hit her during an argument about "him not having a job and not helping her pay the bills."

In that instance, she said she called 911 but did not file a police report because Jones fled the scene. He had not been back to the home where they'd been living together in the week since.

Deputies noted in the warrant that the front door of the apartment had been forced open, and that they had surveillance footage of Jones arriving and leaving the apartment complex in his car.