Visitation held for 13-year-old teenager shot and killed in DeKalb County

His parents prepare for his funeral and burial Saturday all while pleading for a person of interest to turn himself in.

LITHONIA, Ga. — The community came together Friday to remember a DeKalb County teenager who was shot and killed. It's been almost two weeks after his death; police haven't made any arrests.

Family and friends mourned a young, promising life gone too soon at the viewing for 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. His parents prepare for his funeral and burial Saturday, pleading for a person of interest to turn himself in.

“Remember his smile, his jokes. Everything about him was joy, so I'm pretty sure he'll never be forgotten," Chanell Crosby said of her 13-year-old son Jamiren, who was shot and killed in Lithonia almost 2 weeks ago. Tonight, his family held his visitation. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/Mj8aY2tfws — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) October 1, 2022

A seemly peaceful Lithonia neighborhood is where a person found the body of Jamiren on September 19 behind a townhome on Parkway Trail.

“Life and death is unexpected," Chanell Crosby said. “He was a strong, strong, courageous, growing boy.”

Chanell Crosby last saw her son Jamiren Saturday as he left with friends.

“He said he was going to become rich," Crosby said. "He said, ‘Mama, I'll make you famous one day.’ He always was just full of life. Very outgoing, brave, courageous, talented. He could rap. He could play football, baseball, any sport.”

All those hopes and dreams are cut short due to gun violence. DeKalb County Police want to question a teen in connection with Jamiren's death, which has been ruled a homicide.

. @DeKalbCountyPD are looking for this teen in connection to Jamiren's homicide & would like to question him. Jamiren's mom says the teen is 15 and was friends with her son.

A person found Jamiren's body behind a townhome along Parkway Trail in Lithonia on Sept. 19.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/tf2y4iKC8a — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) October 1, 2022

“He's [the teen wanted for questioning] been to my house," Crosby said.

Crosby said the boy police have named a person of interest is 15 years old and was her son's friend. She's begging for him to turn himself into the police.

“We just want to know what happened to Jamiren, and we know that they were together there," Crosby said. "We just want to know what happened to him. Period. I mean, he was only 13 years old. We know that he didn't shoot himself.”

Jamiren's mom knows her son's life was short but hopes his legacy lives on forever.

Jamiren's burial is tomorrow, but his family is still $1,400 short in paying for it. Family set up a GoFundMe page to pay for expenses: https://t.co/j8hgVwq5YX — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) October 1, 2022