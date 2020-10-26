Woman charged with stabbing death of husband in Douglas County

Jasmine Shana Williams is being held without bond

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old woman is being held without bond in Douglas County jail accused of stabbing her husband to death, the sheriff's office reports.

According to a media release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Frieda Street on Oct. 17 in response to a domestic violence call. They arrived to find a man, later identified as Darzjai Williams, lying unresponsive in the front yard.

After an investigation, police charged the victim's wife, Jasmine Shana Williams, with his death. She was taken into custody without incident on charges of aggravated assault, murder, and three counts of cruelty to children. She has since gone before a superior court judge and been denied bond.