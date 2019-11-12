FORT GORDON, Augusta — A U.S. Army officer with high-level security clearance at U.S. Army Cyber Command faces a federal child pornography charge.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia announced the charge against Maj. Jason Musgrove earlier this week.

He's being charged with distribution of child pornography in a federal criminal complaint.

Musgrove was said to be an integrated threat operations officer holding top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information clearance. He's stationed at the Army Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon.

The 39-year-old, of Grovetown, Georgia, is charged with an incident that occurred on or about Dec. 5, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

