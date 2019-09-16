NORCROSS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Norcross Police believe an argument at an extended stay led to the shooting death of a 30-year-old man Saturday afternoon.

Darian Glover was found dead in the hallway just after 12 p.m.. at Hometown Suites at 6295 Jimmy Carter Blvd.

GBI agents and Norcross detectives discovered that earlier that morning there was a verbal dispute between Glover and Jayvon Wilkins, 30. During the argument, witnesses heard multiple gunshots and observed Wilkins fleeing the area.

Jayvon Wilkins

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Wilikins’ current whereabouts are unknown, the GBI said. Both men were residing in separate rooms at the Hometown Suites.

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Wilkins. He is wanted for malice murder and aggravated assault for the death of Glover.

The investigation is active and ongoing, authorities said. If anyone has information, please contact the GBI Atlanta Field Office at 770-388-5019.

OTHER HEADLINES:

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them

Man who impregnated 10-year-old says he doesn't deserve the 160 year sentence

Kanye West holds 'Sunday Service' at metro Atlanta megachurch

Detective: Victims held at gunpoint, forced into sexual acts before fatal shooting

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history