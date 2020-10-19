Man wanted in LaGrange after breaking into apartment, assaulting woman

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police are looking for a man who they say entered an apartment, assaulted a woman and stole her phone.
Police responded at around midnight Sunday to an apartment off Mitchell Avenue.
Officers learned Jerry Davenport entered the occupied apartment using a screwdriver and assaulted the woman before taking her phone and leaving in a red Honda Accord.
Warrants have been issued for Davenport's arrest.
If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.