Man wanted in LaGrange after breaking into apartment, assaulting woman

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police are looking for a man who they say entered an apartment, assaulted a woman and stole her phone.

Police responded at around midnight Sunday to an apartment off Mitchell Avenue.

Officers learned Jerry Davenport entered the occupied apartment using a screwdriver and assaulted the woman before taking her phone and leaving in a red Honda Accord.

Warrants have been issued for Davenport's arrest.