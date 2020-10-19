x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Crime

Man wanted in LaGrange after breaking into apartment, assaulting woman

Police say Jerry Davenport entered the occupied apartment using a screwdriver and assaulted her before leaving in a red Honda Accord.
Credit: WXIA

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police are looking for a man who they say entered an apartment, assaulted a woman and stole her phone.

Police responded at around midnight Sunday to an apartment off Mitchell Avenue.

Officers learned Jerry Davenport entered the occupied apartment using a screwdriver and assaulted the woman before taking her phone and leaving in a red Honda Accord. 

Warrants have been issued for Davenport's arrest. 

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

Related Articles