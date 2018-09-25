ATLANTA -- Atlanta Police are investigating after a someone robbed a jeweler where rappers Young Thug and Lil Baby were shooting a music video, Monday.

According to Officer Stephanie Brown, officers responded to a parking lot at 4555 Campbellton Road for the robbery call around 5 p.m. That's where APD said Young Thug and Lil Baby were shooting a video.

The jeweler told police a person asked him to meet at the video shoot, but once he got out of the car, two men walked up to him with handguns. Police said the suspects drove off in a black SUV and got away with nearly $150,000 worth of jewelry. No one was hurt.

The jeweler told investigators he wanted to try and get his jewelry back without police help, and told police he did not want to provide a statement or prosecute.

Young Thug is known for his hit "Check" and has been featured on other top chart songs, such as Rich Gang's "Lifestyle" and Rae Sremmurd's "Throw Sum Mo." Lil Baby and Drake came together for the song titled "Yes Indeed."

Both rappers have also been featured in songs together.

