Manhunt underway for suspect wanted for fatally shooting woman

Jimmy Blackmon is wanted in connection to a Sunday shooting that left a woman dead.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway in Polk County, Georgia after police said he shot a woman dead.

Officers with several departments were out on the scene searching the woods off Hwy 101 and Pleasant Valley Road in Floyd County, Tuesday, searching for any signs of Jimmy Blackmon.

Blackmon, officials said, is wanted in connection to a Sunday shooting that left a woman dead.

According to the Pol County Police Department, officers responded Oct. 18 to Rice Road in Rockmart after getting reports of the shooting. When officers got there, they found the woman dead at the scene.

Police identified Blackmon as a suspect, and secured warrants for his arrest. They are now searching for him, who they said is considered "armed and dangerous." The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also assisting with the case, police said.

At this time, police are asking anyone in the area with trail cameras near Tuesday's search area to check them. If they spot something that’s suspicious they’re asked to contact police.

Otherwise, they said to be on the lookout for a 2015 Black GMC Sierra with the Georgia Tag RVN1626, which they believe Blackmon was last driving.