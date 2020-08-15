Vehicles go up in Flames at Jimmy Carter Blvd. business: Investigators think it's arson

Two sedans and a box truck were destroyed. Three other vehicles were also damaged.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an overnight fire in Gwinnett County as a possible case of arson and offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on it.

Gwinnett Fire reports that around 12:35 a.m. on Friday, Firefighters were called to 4875 Jimmy Carter Boulevard south of Norcross. That's where a witness said they saw smoke and flames, so they called 911.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at C&D Auto Performance and found two sedans and box truck going up in flames. Fire crews were able to extinguish the car fires but the vehicles were ultimately destroyed. Authorities said three other vehicles had what they described as moderate cosmetic damage.due to their proximity to the burning vehicles.

Since then, the fire investigator has looked into the fire had found no evidence of an engine compartment fire and "no other reason for the fire to have ignited."

The business was also closed at the time, leading the investigator to suggest that one or more people may have entered the property unlawfully and intentionally set the fire.