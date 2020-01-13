BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Lawyers for a Georgia man set to be executed this week are asking the state parole board to convert his sentence to life without the possibility of parole.

Jimmy Fletcher Meders was convicted of murder and sentenced to die for the October 1987 killing of convenience store clerk Don Anderson in coastal Glynn County.

He's scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday.

A sentence of life without parole wasn't an option at the time Meders was sentenced.

His attorneys say the surviving jurors from his trial have said they would have taken that path if it had been available.

This undated photo made available by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows Jimmy Fletcher Meders. On Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, authorities said Meders, convicted of killing a convenience store clerk more than 30 years ago, is is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 16, 2020. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)

AP

MORE HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Tennessee prepares to execute blind death row inmate in 1991 Chattanooga murder

Why wasn't DNA evidence tested before Ray Cromartie executed?