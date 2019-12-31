ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The video above is related to another story covered by 11Alive.

Authorities in Georgia say a man convicted of killing a convenience store clerk more than 30 years ago is set to be executed next month.

State Attorney General Chris Carr and Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward said Monday that 58-year-old Jimmy Fletcher Meders is scheduled to be put to death Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at the state prison in Jackson.

Meders was convicted of murder and other charges in the October 1987 shooting death of Don Anderson at a convenience store in coastal Glynn County.

State officials said if executed, Meders will be the 53 inmate put to death by lethal injection.

Jimmy Fletcher Meders

Georgia Department of Corrections

