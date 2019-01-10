ATLANTA — When a well-known human rights activist turned onto a street in northwest Atlanta last week, he didn't expect to have a gun drawn on him by Atlanta police officers.

Although the department apologized for the incident, Joe Beasley said Monday that does not address the issue.

"The police officer apologized and I accepted his apology," he said during a news conference. "That does not however address the issue and so I've consulted with some attorneys, because we live in a capitalistic society, and money answers many questions, but at the bottom line being a deacon at a church I know in scripture it suggests if you sow to the wind, you'll reap the whirlwind and I think we've lived in a world that have sown to the wind, and the whirlwind is coming."

ORIGINAL STORY: Police: Officer draws gun on well-known 82-year-old human rights activist, department apologizes

He added that when the officer pulled the gun on him, he thought he was going to die.

"I'm a retired police officer myself, 21 years. I know the use of force, the use of force would suggest if you draw your firearm you use it, and not only do you use it, you shoot to kill, and I thought I was a dead piece of meat," Beasley said.

Carlos Campos with APD said Beasley was driving down the road when their APEX unit was searching a home on Jett Street. One officer drew his weapon as he directed Beasley to turn his car around, Campos stated.

When asked about releasing body camera video, he said it would be essential. He said it would show "this trigger happy young man."

Late Monday, the department did release the body camera video to 11Alive News.

The 26-minute long clip shows the officer briefly flash a gun near the 1-minute mark before continuing the unfolding investigation.



Sixteen minutes into the video, the officer walks over to Beasley's car to speak with him.

In the video, Beasley can be heard asking the officer for a supervisor, whom the officer says would be a sergeant.

"I am trying to get to my office ... and I get a gun stuck in my face," Beasley can be heard saying.

Beasley then tells the officer that he works for a church, prompting the officer to ask, "Would it be respectful or appropriate of me to call you pastor?"

"I'm a deacon," Beasley answers.

"Mister deacon, sir," the officer begins, "I would assume that it would be a misunderstanding. I'm not saying it was right or wrong"

"It was wrong," Beasley replies.

"I think it was a simple miscommunication," the officer responds.

Beasley then takes a phone call from someone, explaining what happened, "someone stuck a gun in my face," he said.

In the meantime, the officer calls a supervisor, explaining, "Yeah, he started driving down the street, I just pulled out my holster, and said, 'hey, turn around.'"

"I pulled out my holster because he kept coming down the street," he added.

After finishing the call with his supervisor, the officer walks back over to Beasley's car.

"Deacon, sir? I just spoke to my direct supervisor and he's on his way back out," the officer explains, adding that it would be a few minutes before he arrived, and that Beasley was welcome to wait.

"We'll be here if you need anything," the officer says, ending the exchange.

