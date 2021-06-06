Police ID man accused of shooting at joggers, hitting man with car

The crime spree happened Saturday morning in Buckhead.

ATLANTA — Police have identified the man who went on a crime spree Saturday morning and terrified residents of a Buckhead neighborhood.

Atlanta Police said on Sunday that investigators secured arrest warrants in Fulton County for 22-year-old Gaelen Newsom for attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

It all began around 8:30 a.m. they were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Wesley Road NW for reports of a man who had been shot while jogging.

Atlanta Police responded and found Andrew Worrell suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and hip.

Moments later, investigators said two more joggers were targeted nearby in the 800 block of West Wesley Road NW.

At the second scene, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. of the Atlanta Police Department said no one was hit by gunfire. Thanks to witnesses, investigators were able to obtain a description of the suspect's silver sedan.

Hampton said nearly three hours later, around 11:30 a.m., officers received a call to the Collier Ridge Apartments along Noble Creek Dr. NW. There, officers located a man who had been ‘intentionally’ run over by a vehicle while taking out his garbage.

"Based on some ballistic evidence that was recovered from the vehicle, it also appears this may in fact be our suspect from the earlier shooting incidents,” said Hampton.