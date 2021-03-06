Jogger shot in Buckhead in apparent drive-by

It happened early Saturday morning.

ATLANTA — A jogger was shot in Buckhead early Saturday morning in an apparent drive-by, police said.

According to Atlanta Police, the call came in shortly after 8:30 a.m. to a location on W. Wesley Rd. NW, in between I-75 and Moores Mill Rd.

Police reported the victim, a man, was "conscious and breathing with a gunshot wound" when they arrived on scene.

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment. APD did not specify his condition at that time.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the gunshot victim along with two others were shot at while jogging in the area with only the one male being struck by gunfire," a police statement said.

They said the suspect was driving a silver Hyundai sedan at the time of the shooting.