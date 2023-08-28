The man accused of killing his child's mother and well-known Eden doctor was in court Monday. The state defense attorney presented new evidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child at a Rockingham County park could face the highest punishment for the crime.

John Powell is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Investigators said Powell shot Gwendolyn Riddick, a well-known doctor in the community, several times at Freedom Park in Eden.

Evidence presented by the state during the hearing recalled what happened back on July 30.

The defense attorney said Powell and Riddick were in a relationship. The pair have a two-year-old together.

The attorney said Powell and Riddick had a previous disagreement over custody. While Riddick had full custody of their child, they say she agreed to let Powell see the child.

They say they all met up at Freedom Park and spent some time there. During their time at the park, they say Powell was 'un-satisfied' with the child's behavior, therefore, he recommended he take the child on a ride.

The defense attorney said after Powell and their child were gone for some time, text messages showed Riddick telling Powell to bring the child back.

They say once Powell got back to the park, he blocked Riddick's car in and shot her several times.

Officers said they found the child in Powell's car when he was arrested.

The state attorney wants to make it a capital case which means Powell could be eligible for the death penalty. If the state pursues the death penalty, Powell would be given a second attorney.

While cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, several of Riddick's family members were present. Powell appeared in person and did not seem to show clear emotions of remorse.