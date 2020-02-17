CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest has been made following a collision that claimed the life of a 43-year-old bicyclist on Feb. 1.

Authorities say Nathaniel Pool, of Jasper, was riding his bike on Ball Ground Highway when he was struck and killed at 5:30 a.m.

The driver of a Jeep Renegade that struck Pool, Johnathan Welch, 35 of Ball Ground, remained at the scene and called 911, authorities said.

Welch told investigators he looked down to make sure he had his mug of coffee and as he was looking up he struck the cyclist, the sheriff's office said.

Traffic investigators with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit charged Welch with homicide by vehicle in the second degree, distracted driving and safe distance.

Welch turned himself in on Feb. 14 and was released that same day on a $3,150.00 bond.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

MORE HEADLINES:

Another gang member convicted in 'most horrific death' in recent Atlanta history linked to other crimes

'Deaths do not appear to be natural': 2 bodies found in east Georgia home

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old