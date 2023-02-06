Man arrested after pursuit with GSP, Johns Creek Police

The chase ended on Old Alabama Road in a shopping center, according to a Johns Creek Police social media post.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man was placed under arrest after a chase that involved Georgia State Patrol and the Johns Creek Police Department on Monday afternoon.

It happened on Old Alabama Road, according to a Johns Creek Police Department tweet, with a photo showing the scene in a shopping center.

The address corresponds to the Old Alabama Square shopping center.

It was not immediately clear what caused the initial chase, beyond Johns Creek PD describing it as a GSP pursuit that followed a felony traffic stop.

The department also indicated the suspect had led law enforcement on a "short foot chase."

"JCPD is on scene and assisting. One male is in custody," the Johns Creek PD tweet said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.