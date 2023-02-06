Man arrested after pursuit with GSP, Johns Creek Police

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man was placed under arrest after a chase that involved Georgia State Patrol and the Johns Creek Police Department on Monday afternoon.
It happened on Old Alabama Road, according to a Johns Creek Police Department tweet, with a photo showing the scene in a shopping center.
The address corresponds to the Old Alabama Square shopping center.
It was not immediately clear what caused the initial chase, beyond Johns Creek PD describing it as a GSP pursuit that followed a felony traffic stop.
The department also indicated the suspect had led law enforcement on a "short foot chase."
"JCPD is on scene and assisting. One male is in custody," the Johns Creek PD tweet said.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.