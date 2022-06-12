20-year-old arrested in connection to shooting, killing driver after his brother was hit by car, authorities say

Authorities said the driver was shot around eight times.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The brother of a pedestrian critically hurt in a crash has been arrested for allegedly killing the driver who hit him, according to the police department.

Morrow Police said 20-year-old Jonathan Johnson is facing charges.

Last Friday, officers responded to a "person struck by a vehicle" call at the 1500 block of Mt. Zion Road. When officers arrived, they found a man hit by a car. Lying next to him was 28-year-old Antramico Williams, who had been shot multiple times, Morrow Police said.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw a third man get into an argument with Williams while he was standing over the pedestrian – who was unresponsive.

The man screamed at Williams and said he was the pedestrian's brother. He became angry that Williams had allegedly hit his brother with his car, according to Morrow Police. Police said Williams was the registered owner of the car that had struck the pedestrian.

Authorities said Johnson then took out a pistol from his waistband and started shooting Williams at close range. Investigators collected 13 shell casings from the scene. The Clayton County Sherrif's Office said Williams had been shot approximately eight times – with two shots to the head and one shot through his temple.

Morrow Police said Johnson took off – leaving his critically hurt brother and Williams' body along Mt. Zion Road. He's currently in custody at the Clayton County Jail and faces murder and aggravated assault charges.

Authorities said the brother remains at Grady Hospital. The police department said the Williams' family lost another son to gun violence in 2019.