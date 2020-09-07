Jonesboro mother charged with murder in teen daughter's death through neglect

Police accused the mother of an unsettling pattern of neglect dating back at least to 2017.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother was arrested in Clayton County and charged with murder in her 17-year-old daughter's death, the sheriff's office said late Wednesday.

Clayton County Police accused Terri Taylor of an unsettling pattern of neglect, which included at least two prior hospitalizations dating back to 2017 that were never followed up with a doctor.

In 2018, the sheriff's office said a referral was made to the Georgia Department of Family and Children's Services for medical neglect.

Living in what was described as a an apartment that was "extremely disorderly with little food, infestation of insects, and medications that were dirty and improperly stored," the girl was found unconscious after a call on Jan. 6 earlier this year.

She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital when she arrived.

Homicide detectives at the time said they were told by medical professionals that the girl had a "very high blood sugar level and had these severe deadly symptoms for over a day prior to her death."

The girl's siblings told detectives she had been "sick for at least three days unable to speak only moving her head, and did not eat nor drink."

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office did not explain the gap in time between the girl's January death and the mother's arrest on Wednesday.