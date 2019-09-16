JONESBORO, Ga. — A Henry County murder suspect is dead after an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were looking for Donnie Hall who was a person of interest in two separate homicides, authorities said early Monday morning.

Just before 6 p.m., the deputies with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office were involved in an exchange of gunfire and vehicle pursuit with Hall.

Deputies said no officers were injured, but the suspect is deceased.

Henry County Police Department

Video shows law enforcement officers near Sunnydale Lane at Stockbridge Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be called in to investigate the scene.

According to police, there were two homicide scenes in Hampton, Georgia, that "appear to be related and have one victim in each." They occurred at the 100 block of Carl Parker Drive and the 900 block of Steele Drive, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS:

3 masked teens shot to death outside Conyers home, sheriff says

Police on the hunt for person of interest in two Henry County homicides

Woman pleads for help finding suspect in hit and run who 'almost killed my son' and 'left him for dead'