Police looking for driver who struck, killed pedestrian in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police want to find the driver who hit a pedestrian and left him to die Saturday night in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Police were called to the accident involving a pedestrian in the area of 3532 Jonesboro Road SE at around 11:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they located the adult male dead in the roadway.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that the victim was attempting to cross Jonesboro Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the accident after striking the victim. police said.