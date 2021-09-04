x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Crime

Victim shot trying to break up fight between man, woman in South Atlanta, police say

The victim is said to be stable. The suspect is still on the run.
Atlanta Police Dept.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man was sent to the hospital on Friday morning after being shot while trying to break up a fight.

The victim told police who responded to the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road around 2:30 a.m. that he had witnessed a man and woman in a dispute and intervened. However, he said that when he did so, he was shot by the male suspect. Police said the suspect escaped after the gunfire but didn't provide a description of him.

The victim was taken from the scene and was stable but his exact condition wasn't available.

The details released by police on Friday were part of a preliminary investigation and could change as more information becomes available, authorities said.

Related Articles