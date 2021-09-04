Victim shot trying to break up fight between man, woman in South Atlanta, police say

The victim is said to be stable. The suspect is still on the run.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man was sent to the hospital on Friday morning after being shot while trying to break up a fight.

The victim told police who responded to the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road around 2:30 a.m. that he had witnessed a man and woman in a dispute and intervened. However, he said that when he did so, he was shot by the male suspect. Police said the suspect escaped after the gunfire but didn't provide a description of him.

The victim was taken from the scene and was stable but his exact condition wasn't available.