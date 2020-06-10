Jory Worthen arrested for 2019 murders of girlfriend and her 4-year-old son

Police have been searching for Worthen since June 2019 when he allegedly murdered his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son.

CAMDEN, Arkansas — The Camden Police Department announced on its Facebook page that 24-year-old Jory Worthen was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service in Burbank, California.

Police have been searching for Worthen as a suspect in the murders of his girlfriend Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son Braydon in June 2019.

In July 2020, Worthen was put on the U.S. Marshals Top 15 Most Wanted List.

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Camden Police Department.