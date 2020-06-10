He was working as a security guard when he was shot dead. Now a $10,000 reward is being offered

40-year-old Joseph Benjamin was working as a security guard when police arrived and found him dead on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

ATLANTA — A 40-year-old who was working as a security guard at an apartment complex was killed on Sept. 30 and Atlanta Police are actively trying to find the person responsible.

Atlanta Homicide Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the shooting death of Joseph Benjamin.

It was around 11 p.m. when police responded to Edgewood Court Apartments at 1572 Hardee St NE on that Wednesday night where they discovered Benjamin on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Callers can remain completely anonymous. The reward is up to $10,000.