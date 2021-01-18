Police find two dead at Atlanta apartment, believe one wound self-inflicted

Police described the victims as male and female and said one of their wounds appeared to be self-inflicted.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating two deaths after the victims, described only as a male and a female, were found dead along a major Atlanta route on Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to the area of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Troy Street around 8:30 p.m. after a caller said he had found his friend shot inside an apartment.

Upon entry, police said they found a male and female dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police added that one of the victims' injuries appeared to be self-inflicted but didn't say which. Authorities did not provide an age for the victims or suggest whether they were adults or juveniles.

Homicide investigators have since been called to the scene to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.