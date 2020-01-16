ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in Atlanta.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

"The victim arrived at the scene, was getting out of his vehicle when he was struck by gunfire," Atlanta Police spokesperson and officer Tasheena Brown said.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect possibly left in a red Dodge Charger that has a black stripe on the hood. The tag appeared to have the letters "RYT" on it, Brown said; though, it's unclear what the full tag number is.

"The motive is unknown but we're definitely exploring all possibilities at this time," she added.

This investigation is ongoing.

