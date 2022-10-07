1 dead after shooting near Bankhead neighborhood, APD says

11Alive had a crew at the scene, where several officers were spotted. A police K-9 was also seen sniffing out the area.

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting at a home along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW near Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood Friday.

Atlanta Police homicide detectives responded to a home at 525 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW shortly before noon. The home is not far from Lindsay Street Baptist Church and Lindsay Street Park.

When officers arrived, they found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene and appeared to have a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.