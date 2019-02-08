HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County couple was found guilty in the death of their 2-year-old foster daughter, Laila Daniel.

Daniel died on Nov. 17, 2015. Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum claimed she choked on a piece of chicken. But a medical examiner ruled she died from abuse and had sustained a number of injuries during her time with the couple, including a transected pancreas, severe blood loss, broken bones in her arms and legs, bruising on neck, face, abdomen, legs and inadequate nutrition.

After the guilty verdict was read, people from both the prosecution and defense were allowed to give impact statements to be weighed by the judge before sentencing. Among those who spoke was Joseph Rosenbaum's father, Michael.

"Please be lenient," he implored the judge.

Joseph's mom also asked for leniency, claiming the foster parents were good to both Millie and Laila.

"They would never do this," she said. "I don’t care what anybody says. Please, be lenient on them. My son is going to die in prison because they’re not going to take care of him.”

But just moments after his son Joseph was found guilty with his wife Jennifer of aggravated assault, aggravated batter, child cruelty - and murder - with and was set to be sentenced, Michael said the responsibility for Laila's death should have been placed with the 2-year-old girl's biological mother, Tessa Daniel.

"I know all of this could have been prevented if the biological mother in the family - when that child is born, it starts with them," Michael said in an unprepared statement, referencing Laila's mom, Tessa.

"That's the first step in responsibility," Michael accused.

"So, this all could have been prevented if they took that responsibility and not (inaudible) herself with drugs or alcohol," he added.

He then asked again for the judge's leniency, and requested Joseph be given the minimum sentence associated with the charges.

"It's a sad thing. Drugs and alcohol are bad, but just please - minimum sentence if - whatever the minimum. He has CF (cystic fibrosis) and diabetes ... " Michael stammered.

"Just if - have the state take care of him ... and suicide watch," Michael choked out before bursting into sobs and walking back into the courtroom.

The judge remained unmoved, and even expressed his frustration with the Rosenbaums' family members who appeared to "quarrel with the verdict."

"This case was carefully tried, and I am deeply concerned of the lack of recognition on behalf of the defendant's family of the scope of the tragedy and the cause of the tragedy," Judge Brian J. Amero stated, choosing his words deliberately.

"I've lived with this case for a long time, too, and I will tell you that it is one of the worst, most horrible crimes and outcomes that anyone would ever experience or dream of experiencing," he continued. "So, I just want to say I feel for and am deeply pained by your loss and I hope that you will somehow find a way to recover."

The judge ultimately sentenced Joseph Rosenbaum to 50 years, with 30 to serve in the state penitentiary. Jennifer Rosenbaum was given a sentence of life, plus 40 years.

Reporters asked Tessa Daniel whether she had a response to Michael's statements, after she walked out of the courthouse.

"No, no reaction," she said.

