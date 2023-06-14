Memphis Police said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man named a person of interest in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday, his family members told ABC24.

Family members identified Joshua Taylor as the victim of a shooting at Spottswood Avenue and Buntyn Street Wednesday afternoon. the scene prompted a response from Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Several witnesses on scene also said the victim was likely shot Tuesday night.

Joshua Taylor was named a person of interest in the Young Dolph murder case in February, 2022, and was wanted on several charges, including theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, and possession of a prohibited weapon.