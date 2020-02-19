CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace says a 31-year-old man who was an alleged member of the Ghost Face Gangsters street gang has pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and other charges.

In addition to trafficking meth, Joshua Thomas Gravley of McCaysville pleaded guilty to charges of violating Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful conduct during a 911 call and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Nov. 6, Gravley was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 20 years to be served in prison.

Gravley, a repeat offender, is forbidden from having any contact with any criminal street gang -- including Ghost Face Gangsters.

His co-defendants, 23-year-old Robert Daniel Pope and 21-year-old Kayla Marie Beasley, both from Acworth, also pleaded guilty and were sentenced in November.

Pope pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, unlawful conduct during a 911 call and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced in November 15 years in prison, with the first two years to be served in confinement.

Beasley pleaded guilty to violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and was sentenced in November to three years to be served on probation.

In addition, all three of the defendants have been banished from Cherokee County and are prohibited from having any contact with the other co-defendants.

The three were arrested in August 2018 after a false 911 call, which was traced to Pope's home in Acworth. When Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies went to the home, they found the defendants along with 31 grams of methamphetamine, meth pipes, a firearm and other items.

“Mr. Gravley asked Pope to call 911 to report a crime on Red Top Mountain with the purpose of leading police away from his location. Instead, his actions had the opposite effect,” said Assistant District Attorney Kelly Chavis, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. “Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad did an excellent job ensuring that these criminals were quickly brought to justice.”

Over the course of the investigation, Gravley admitted to being a member of Ghost Face Gangsters, a prison-based street gang which, according to authorities, has been operating in the state of Georgia for about 20 years.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting









