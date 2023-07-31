Atlanta man found guilty after he shot, killed man he thought was breaking into his car, DA says

A DeKalb County jury returned the guilty verdict against Josiah Gilbert on Friday.

DECATUR, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has now been convicted in a six-year-old shooting where he shot and killed a man he suspected was breaking into his car, the DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced on Monday.

The shooting happened on June 23, 2017, at an apartment complex on Candler Road. DA Boston said that the police investigation determined that Gilbert told officers that he heard someone trying to break into his car and that's when he grabbed his gun.

He then shot the victim who was running away in the head.

Gilbert is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.