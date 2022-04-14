Man killed at East Point ATM, while on the phone; police make first arrest

Juan Lopez was shot and killed in East Point the night after Thanksgiving at an ATM while on the phone with his sister.

EAST POINT, Ga. — An arrest was made in connection with a fatal shooting at an East Point ATM in November of 2021, their police department posted Thursday, on Facebook.

Shane Knight, 49, was arrested and charged with murder, the post said. Police said they are still looking for others that may be involved. They added that they will not stop until everyone shown in a video they previously released is identified.

The video police shared features a man walking into a Waffle House parking lot on Washington Road right after the murder, officials said.

Officers were called to a stand-alone Wells Fargo ATM on 2919 East Point Street where they got a report that a man had been shot. It was the day before Thanksgiving, November 26, 2021.

East Point police said the man, later identified as Juan Lopez, was shot by one of the several people in a silver car that drove off.

Lopez was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died from the gunshot injury.

He was on the phone with his sister when he was killed--it was a 17-minute call.

"It was just a regular phone call... then I heard hey 'bro, cough up the keys. Give me the keys'. And my brother was like 'no bro, don’t do this to me.' Then I heard five shots back after back," Juan's sister, who wishes to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said to 11Alive on December 7.

She kept listening to look for clues on where this happened, and who could have done this.

While driving around, she found the crime scene, just a few minutes from her home, near East Point St. and Washington Rd.

"When I saw Juan... Juan was dead already," she said. "He was not moving. They ran over his head and his stomach... and his head was open. They didn’t even cover his body. The ambulance didn’t turn on the lights."

Those with any information about this crime should contact detectives at 404-761-2177, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta through their online form or by calling 1- 404-577-8477.

Rewards of up to $2,000 are offered for tips that lead to arrests of individuals on their Wanted list.

