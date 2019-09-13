ATLANTA — A spokesperson for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference has confirmed that a civil rights leader has died.

11Alive has learned that Juanita Abernathy, wife of the late Ralph David Abernathy, passed away around 2 p.m. Thursday at the age of 88.

On a biography provided by the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, she was described as a "foot soldier" of the Civil Rights Movement who participated in "all of the pivotal protests of the era." Among her actions, Abernathy helped rally the black community in Montgomery Alabama, as her husband and Martin Luther King Jr. led the Montgomery Bus Boycott between 1955 and 1956.

She continued her activism upon moving to Atlanta in 1961 where she worked to spur school desegregation in the city by enrolling her child in independent white schools. She also accompanied her husband to the 1963 March on Washington and walked on the "frontlines of the Selma to Montgomery March" in 1965.

READ MORE: Juanita Abernathy Civil Rights Walk of Fame Biography

She and her daughter, at the time an infant, even survived a bombing of their home by white supremacists. According to the Associated Press, Abernathy also taught voter education classes, housed Freedom Riders and marched on Washington, D.C., in 1963 seeking passage of what became the Civil Rights Act. Abernathy also was a national sales director for Mary Kay Cosmetics.

She spent her later years traveling and speaking of her experiences and urging the nation to continue the fight for justice and equality.

Abernathy also served on the Board of Trustees for the Morehouse School of Religion and was on the board of directors for MARTA and the Atlanta-Fulton County League of Women Voters.

A family spokesperson said she died at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta following complications from a stroke.

MORE HEADLINES

Atlanta Public Schools is preserving a piece of Atlanta History

Historian explains how modern Atlanta traffic traces back to segregation

Jimmy Carter, Andrew Young talk peace, humanity and spirituality in joint Sunday school lesson

New markers placed with Atlanta's Confederate monuments adding modern info about racism