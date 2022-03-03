Judge denies bond for man accused of shooting Clayton County officer

Arterio Crumbley is now facing robbery and aggravated assault charges.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — It was a very different scene at the shopping plaza on Riverdale Road on Thursday, one day after a manhunt that blocked off an apartment complex and closed down roads for hours.

People at the plaza Thursday afternoon are still shaken by what they witnessed – but they’re relieved to hear injured officer Ryan Richey is out of the hospital and it appears Clayton county has their suspect.

At his first appearance in magistrate court Thursday morning, a Clayton County judge read Arterio Crumbley the charges he is now facing for robbery and aggravated assault.

Clayton County Police said Crumbley turned himself in late Wednesday night.

Court records show even before Wednesday, there was a warrant for Crumbley’s arrest for allegedly violating probation in a 2018 burglary and theft case, where he also served a year in prison.

Now he’s accused of shooting a man Wednesday while trying to rob him at the shopping plaza and then shooting Clayton County police officer Ryan Richey near his waist.

Neighbors told 11Alive it happened right in front of them

"Then he runs toward me to go toward our buildings shoot toward our buildings and whatnot to get away," Lavell Heath said who lives in the apartments directly behind the Harbour Food Mart.

Heath said he'd never seen a police response or lockdown like this.

"Stress – a lot of people trying to go get their kids, a lot of us couldn’t go get our kids, especially those of us without vehicles cause they’re telling us there’s an active shooter in the area," Heath said.