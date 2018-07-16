He was an accused teen gang member who pleaded guilty to armed robbery. So, why did a judge set free a young man who, now, is already suspected in yet another attack?

Jayden Myrick is back in jail accused of armed robbery all over again. But this time there's a victim clinging to life. Christian Broder was attending a wedding at a country club a week ago when he was shot. Now, records have revealed that prosecutors warned the judge a year ago not to release his shooter.

That judge did it anyway.

In August 2017, prosecutors warned that Myrick, who was first charged with armed robbery at age 14, was so violent that he had committed more crimes while in youth detention. But the judge decided to release him on probation anyway just before his seventeenth birthday rather than send him to prison.

Downs, wanting to give the young man every chance to turn his life around listened to the district attorney's warning He alleged that in the two-and-a-half years that Myrick spent in the Sumter Youth Detention Center in Americus, Georgia, for the previous armed robbery, "he was essentially running the Blood Gang."

Prosecutors believed he would continue his gang activity if the judge released him. According to the hearing transcript, the prosecutor told the judge, "“[Myrick] committed an armed robbery with a firearm [when he was 14]. He agreed to a negotiated [guilty] plea of seven years [in prison]. [But] When he went into custody, he didn’t change his behavior.”

The prosecutor didn't mince words: "I don't think he's rehabilitated."

But the judge still refused to incarcerate.

"He's going to get out, that's the reality," Judge Downs said. "He's going to get out [now or later]."

It took less than a month for Myrick to end up in jail again for violating his probation. Still, Judge Downs refused to sentence him. Instead, she ordered him to live in a rehab program aimed at helping troubled youth.

Fast-forward to July 2018 and Atlanta police allege Myrick robbed four wedding guests outside the Capital City Club as they were waiting for an Uber ride. One of those victims, Boder, turned out to be a Washington restaurant executive and the father to an infant daughter.

Now, he's also a random victim, according to police, of an un-rehabilitated gang member with a record of violence. Boder is now fighting to survive at Piedmont hospital.

