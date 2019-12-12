MONROE, Ga. — An ex-probate judge and family law attorney in Walton County has been sentenced to prison with no parole after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor following a multi-state investigation.

Prosecutors said 59-year-old George Randolph "Randy" Jeffery of Monroe, Georgia became the subject of an FBI investigation in both Georgia and Louisiana after they received a tip regarding a young girl engaging in an "online sexual relationship" with an adult in Monroe, Georgia.

"I believe this multi-agency investigation ultimately stopped a deviant criminal, posing as a law-abiding Judge, from doing additional irreparable damage to innocent children," said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler.

Investigators discovered that Jeffery communicated with the person, whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl, from February to August of 2018.

Prosecutors said they discussed "various sexual acts in detail, her molestation by her father" and exchanged "several nude photographs of the minor, plus an additional seven photos of others who appeared to be minors."

Jeffery worked as an attorney in Georgia focusing in the areas of child support, adoption and family law. Investigators said he sometimes communicated with the victim from the child support office behind the Division of Family and Children Services office in Covington and while he was at church.

However, investigators discovered an even more disturbing turn in their search for evidence in this case. There was a teen victim, but that wasn't who Jeffery was apparently speaking with.

"Jeffery was unknowingly communicating with the girl's father who was contemporaneously molesting his daughter and posing as her online," a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice said. "Sending pornographic images of her to Jeffery."

A search warrant of Jeffery's home uncovered multiple electronic devices with images and videos of child porn "including prepubescent minors and items portraying the sexual abuse of an infant or toddler."

Through a plea agreement, the ex-associate judge was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender when he leaves prison.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds, whose agency played a significant role in the investigation, said that it will continue to seek out those who attempt to harm children in the state. But he also warned that there is no template for a criminal - no matter the crime.

"One of the worst types of offenders we come in contact with are those that hold a position of trust in our community," Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said. "This case proves once again there is no demographic for people who hurt children."

Since there is no parole in the federal system, Jeffery will serve the full 15-year sentence in prison.

"Instead of sitting behind a bench judging right from wrong, Jeffery will be sitting on the other side of the bench in a prison cell paying for what he did wrong," Special Agent in Charge Chris Hacker with the FBI's Atlanta office said.

