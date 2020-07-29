Bond denied for 19-year-old suspect charged in murder of Secoriea Turner

19-year-old Julian Conley faces a murder charge in the death of Secoriea Turner.

ATLANTA — The teen charged in the murder of an 8-year-old girl on the Fourth of July was denied bond.

The decision by a Fulton County judge came during a virtual emergency bond hearing, Tuesday, for 19-year-old Julian Conley. Conley faces a murder and aggravated assault charge in the death of Secoriea Turner. He was previously denied bond during a first appearance.

Family of the 8-year-old girl told police they were riding inside a car that was trying to turn around near a protest site on University Avenue, weeks after the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta Police.

Police said an armed group confronted the vehicle before someone in the crowd opened fire, hitting Turner. She was rushed to the hospital but died.

Police named Conley a suspect about a week later, and the 19-year-old turned himself over police shortly after.

Conley's attorney has acknowledged that the teen was carrying a gun at the time of the shooting, but insists he was not the one who shot the little girl.

"It was chaos, and everybody was shooting at one time," the attorney, Jackie Patterson said.