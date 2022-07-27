Former Falcons player Julio Jones' Atlanta home burglarized, police release video

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged.

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Falcons player Julio Jones’ home was burglarized on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a home on West Roxboro Road regarding a burglary. Police officers met with the person who called 911, who stated that “clothing and jewelry was stolen.” They confirmed to police the home belonged to former Atlanta Falcons football player Julio Jones.

Police said an off-duty officer working an extra job found the suspect. Their investigation showed the 31-year-old suspect was “in possession of stolen property” and “was wearing some of the stolen clothing.”

Officers arrested the suspect, and the department charged him with two counts of first-degree burglary.

The wide receiver was a key player with the Falcons from 2011 up until he was traded to the Tennessee Titans last year. In 10 seasons in Atlanta, Jones played in 135 games catching 848 passes for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns.